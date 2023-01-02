Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $199.21.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

