Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $244.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.