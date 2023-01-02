Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

