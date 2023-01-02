MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 10th Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 3.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $846.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $901.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $857.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.