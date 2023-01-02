Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 290 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $266.84 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $416.95. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.79.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

