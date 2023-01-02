Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

ADP stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average is $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

