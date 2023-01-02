Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s 7th Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $278.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $392.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

