Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

