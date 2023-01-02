Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $86,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

