Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $81.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.