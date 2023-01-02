Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $74.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

