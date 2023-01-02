Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,291.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 242,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 224,995 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 271,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 135,643 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

QEFA opened at $64.10 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

