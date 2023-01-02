Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

