Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $167.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $277.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

