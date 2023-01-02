Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,407 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.83.

