Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 4,939 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

