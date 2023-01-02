Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $263,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IBDP stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

