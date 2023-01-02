Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.11 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $323.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

