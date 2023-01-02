Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 3,005 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 239,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 936.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 439,544 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 113,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

