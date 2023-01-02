Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 14,866 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 443,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.99 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

