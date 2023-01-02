ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483,610 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 8.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.