Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

