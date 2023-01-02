Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $285,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

