Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,678 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $258,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $265.42 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

