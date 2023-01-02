Raymond James & Associates Has $207.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Amgen worth $207,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $262.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

