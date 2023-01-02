Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Waste Management worth $156,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.