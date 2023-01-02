Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.88% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $373,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $108.21 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

