Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $682,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $559.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

