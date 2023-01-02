Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $90,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $168.09 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $202.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

