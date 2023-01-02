Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 352,011 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,561,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $343,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 309.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 443,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $96.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

