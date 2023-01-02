Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $165,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $214.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.