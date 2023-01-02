Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $103,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

