Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Eaton worth $204,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $156.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

