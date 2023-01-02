Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 37,703 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $293,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

