Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 45,634 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $138,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $228.39 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.