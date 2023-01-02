Round Table Services LLC Buys 973 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,904,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,139,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,389,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.68 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

