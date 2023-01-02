Round Table Services LLC Purchases 12,152 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.