Round Table Services LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.