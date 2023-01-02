Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Salesforce worth $132,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $132.59 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $256.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

