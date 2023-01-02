Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 182 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.47.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

