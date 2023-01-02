Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $284,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

