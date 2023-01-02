Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

