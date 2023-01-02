Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expands By 37.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,160,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 32,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Enbridge stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

