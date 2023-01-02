Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VSS stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

