SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 10,557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

