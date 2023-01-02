SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 6,802 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $179.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $256.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

