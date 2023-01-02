SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $442.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

