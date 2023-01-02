Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

