Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

