Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 245 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

